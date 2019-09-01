SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam: Admit cards released, check @sscwr.net.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released admit cards for Combined Graduate Level(Tier-2) exam. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website- sscwr.net.

The SSC will conduct the Tier-2 exams from September 11 to September 14.

Results of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination (Tier-I) was declared by the SSC on August 21.

The exams were conducted from 04.06.2019 to 13.06.2019 in the Computer Based Mode (CTB).

Steps to download the admit card for SSC Combined Graduate Level(Tier-2) exam:

Step 1. Visit the official website- sscwr.net.

Step 2. Click on the link- 'Download admit card for Combined Graduate Level(Tier-2) Exam'

Step 3. Enter Roll No/Registered ID No.

Step 4. Enter the Date of Birth.

OR

If a Candidate does not know his/her roll any:

Step 1. Enter your name.

Step 2. Enter Father's name.

Step 3. Enter the Date of Birth.

Step 4. Click on Search Now.

Step 5. Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Re-examination for 4825 candidates was conducted on 19.06.2019 and examination for 1 (one) candidate was conducted on 10.07.2019 on the Orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. A total of 8,36,139 candidates appeared in the said examination.

Based on marks scored in Tier-I Computer Based Examination, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination. Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (List-2) and all other posts (List-3).