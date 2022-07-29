SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for Combined Graduate Level or SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2021. Candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit cards through the official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC 2021 CGL Tier-2 exam has been scheduled to be conducted on August 8 and 10. The exam is being conducted for those who have cleared the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. The result for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was announced on July 4.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-II) 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 08/08/2022 TO 10/08/2022.' available on the homepage,

Enter your application number and other details as asked.

Your SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a printout

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit card: DIRECT LINK