SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 to be released soon on ssc.nic.in, check application status here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam Tier 2 Admit Card 2020 to be released soon for the exam due at the end of this month. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on – January 28 and 29, 2022.

The candidates can check their application status, which is available on the official website – ssc.nic.in or on the regional website - sscsr.gov.in.

As per the rules of the exam, the document will be available to those candidates whose applications have been accepted.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2020: Steps to check Application Status

Candidates must either visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in, or visit the website for Southern region – sscsr.gov.in.

Click on the "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020 - Know the Time(s), Date(s) and Place of your Examination" link available on the homepage.

Enter your Registration Id Number and Date of Birth to log in.

CGL Tier 2 Exam Time, Date and Place would be displayed on your screen.

Download and print a copy for future references.

In other news, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (SSC CGL 2021) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is January 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2021 Vacancy Details:

Exam Name: Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2021

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Statistical Officer: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.