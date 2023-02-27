SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards to be released today at ssc.nic.in, know how to download

File photo

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the scorecard for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022 today (February 27). Candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will also release final answer keys along with SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 scorecards.

Earlier SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards was scheduled to be released on February 22. SSC CGL scorecards link will remain active till March 13. Candidates can check it using their registration ID and password. SSC CGL tier I result was declared on February 9, 2023. The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in computer-based mode.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards: Steps to download