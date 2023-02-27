Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards to be released today at ssc.nic.in, know how to download

SSC CGL tier I result was declared on February 9, 2023. The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:14 AM IST

SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards to be released today at ssc.nic.in, know how to download
File photo

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the scorecard for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 1 exam 2022 today (February 27). Candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will also release final answer keys along with SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 scorecards. 

Earlier SSC CGL tier 1 scorecards was scheduled to be released on February 22. SSC CGL scorecards link will remain active till March 13. Candidates can check it using their registration ID and password. SSC CGL tier I result was declared on February 9, 2023. The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022 in computer-based mode.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

SSC CGL tier 1 Result 2022 scorecards: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on result section.
  • Open the SSC CGL 2022 scorecard download link.
  • Enter login details and click on submit.
  • Check and download your scorecard.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.