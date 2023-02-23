SSC CGL Tier 1: Scorecard to be released next week at ssc.nic.in, check date and other details

File photo

The release date of the Combined Graduate Level examination or SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 scorecards and final answer keys has been postponed by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 scorecards and final answer keys are expected to be released on February 27 at ssc.nic.in. Earlier, SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 scorecards and final answer keys were scheduled to be released on February 22.

To check the scorecards, candidates will have to log in to the portal using their registered ID and password.

“Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2022 on 09.02.2023 and as per the result write-up of Tier-I Examination, marks, and Final Answer Keys were to be uploaded on the website of the Commission from 22.02.2023 onwards,” SSC said in the notification.

“All candidates are hereby informed that the marks and Final Answer Keys of CGLE, 2022 (Tier-I) have now been re-scheduled for uploading on the website of the Commission from 27th February 2023 to 13th March 2023,” it added.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on result section

A new page will open

Click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: Important details

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2022 was released on February 9. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam was held between December 1 to December 13, 2022 in a computer-based mode. Candidates have been selected to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 based on the marks scored in Tier-1 Examination.