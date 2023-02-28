SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 scorecard OUT at ssc.nic.in: See how to check, important dates here

SSC CGL Result 2022 Tier 1 scorecard | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL Result 2022 Scorecard for candidates to check. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier I examination 2022 can check the scores from the official site-- ssc.nic.in. The Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023.

Earlier the Tier 1 CGL 2022 marks were supposed to be live between February 27 to March 13, 2023, but due to other ongoing exam activities, the marks will be available on the site for candidates to check from February 28 to March 12.

SSC CGL Result 2022 Tier 1 exam scorecard: How to check