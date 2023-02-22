SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 Scorecard declared at ssc.nic.in: Official website, how to check, other details here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022| Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the scorecard for SSC CGL Result 2022 tier 1 today (February 22) at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL Tier I examination 2022 can check the scores from the official website of SSC.

Candidates must note that the link to check the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 scorecard will remain active between February 22 to March 8, 2023. To check the scorecards, candidates will have to login to the portal using their registered ID and password.

SSC CGL Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on result section on the official website

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CGL Tier I Result 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: Important details

The SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2022 was declared on February 9. The Tier 1 examination was conducted in a computer-based mode between December 1 to December 13, 2022. Candidates have been selected to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 based on the marks scored in Tier-1 Examination.