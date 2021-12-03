SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2020: Commission to release marks and final answer key TODAY on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 marks and final answer key are to be released today (December 3) by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The list of candidates who had qualified for the Tier II examination has been already released by the commission on November 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I examination can check their SSC CGL Tier I Result 2020 marks and final answer key on the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in (once released).

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 from August 13, 2021 to August 24, 2021 in the Computer Based Mode.

As per the official notice, Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be hosted on December 03, 2021 on the Commission’s website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates may check their marks from December 03, 2021 to December 24, 2021 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password.

Candidates who passed the Tier 1 exam would now be required to take the Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams. .

The Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II and Tier-III) Examination, 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held from January 28, 2022 to January 29, 2022 and February 06, 2022 respectively, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices about 03 - 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Exam.