SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted on July 4.

“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM)”, the official notification reads.

SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in

on the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)” link

Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2021 PDF

Scroll below and click on ‘ssc.digialm.com:443//EForms/configuredHtml/2207/680 53/login.html’

Enter your roll number and password

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Final Answer Key 2021 and take a printout.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key