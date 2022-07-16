SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

The final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL Tier 1 exam was conducted on July 4.
“The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00 PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00 PM)”, the official notification reads.
SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download