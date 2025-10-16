SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 Answer Key Released: Get direct LINK, steps to check here

'Maine bulaya hi nahi': Jasprit Bumrah snaps at photographers after Mumbai arrival ahead of Australia T20Is - Watch
EDUCATION
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key on the official website.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key and response sheet for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. The last date to raise objections is October 19.
Get a direct link HERE.
The SSC CGL 2024 exams were held between September 12 and 26 over 15 days. Around 8,000 candidates had their exams on October 14. These candidates include the ones whose tests were disrupted due to a fire incident at a Mumbai centre and others for whom the Commission found ambiguous evidence of malpractice.
The candidates can send their objections against the incorrect answers by mentioning the Question Booklet Number, section name and question ID till October 19(pm). The candidates can send their objections online only with the payment of Rs 50. The Commission will refund this fee in case the objection is found correct.