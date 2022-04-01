SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021: Commission releases SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card at ssc.nic.in – Get DIRECT link here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) on March 31, 2022. Candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card through the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card can also be downloaded from regional websites like sscner.org.in. SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 11 to 21, 2022.

To download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card, candidates need to provide a registration id, date of birth, roll no and other required details.

Steps to Download SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the SSC Official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in or regional websites like sscner.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Click Here’ link available on the page against ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (TIER I)’

Step 3: Provide Registration ID, Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the SSC NER Admit Card

Step 5: Take a printout for further use

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 Direct Link: sscner.org.in or ssc.nic.in