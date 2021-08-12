SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021: Admit card, exam pattern and important guidelines

Staff Selection Commission, SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from tomorrow, (August 13 to 24, 2021). SSC admit card for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam have been released earlier. Candidates can download admit card from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL exam was scheduled to be held in May-June but it got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in India. SSC conducts the CGL exam for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021: Exam Pattern

General Intelligence and Reasoning

Number of Questions: 25

Marks: 50

General Awareness

Number of Questions: 25

Marks: 50

Quantitative Aptitude

Number of Questions: 25

Marks: 50

English Comprehension

Number of Questions: 25

Marks: 50

SSC CGL 2021 Instructions:

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

SSC CGL 2021 COVID-19 SOPs

Face masks must for the candidates

Applicants can carry hand sanitiser and drinking water in a transparent bottle.

All the social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 protocols as issued by SSC and the Government should be followed by the SSC and the students.