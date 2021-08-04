SSC CGL tier 1 exam 2020 admit card RELEASED, check direct link here

The admit card for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination 2020 has been released. The admit card for the regions of Madhya Pradesh, north-western and central regions were released. Notably, the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be held from August 13 to August 24.

Madhya Pradesh region candidates can now download their admit cards via the website i.e. sscmpr.org. Meanwhile, for the central region, the admit cards can be downloaded from ssc-cr.org and for the northwestern region from sscnwr.org.

SSC CGL tier-1 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Open the official website according to your region

Step 2: Download admit card by clicking on the link

Step 3: Enter your details - registration number and roll number

Step 4: After entering details, a hall ticket will pop up on the screen

Step 5: Download your SSC CGL tier-1 admit card and take a printout for further use

Candidates should make sure to check all the details of the admit card and in case of discrepancies, should contact the concerned authority immediately. The admit card will also consist of the exam centre or venue details which candidates should check thoroughly.

For the unversed, the exam had 100 questions carrying two marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates who clear the tier-1 exam will have to appear for tier-2, tier-3, and skill test.

Candidates need to keep checking the website for more updates on SSC CGL Tier 1 2021 exam.