SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – SSC CGL 2022 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 written examination 2022 will be held from December 1 to December 13.

Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) is scheduled for December 14 to 16. To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth.

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: How to download

Go to ssc.nic.in

Go to the admit card section

Now, open the URL for the website of your region

Go to the admit card section or find the link on the notice board

Login by providing the asked information

Submit and download your admit card

Check the details and take a printout.

The examination will be in the format of an objective test with a 60-minute time duration. There will be 100 questions for 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks.