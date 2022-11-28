Search icon
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card has been released on ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 10:31 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2022 released | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination – SSC CGL 2022 at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 written examination 2022 will be held from December 1 to December 13. 

Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) is scheduled for December 14 to 16. To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card: How to download 

  • Go to ssc.nic.in
  • Go to the admit card section
  • Now, open the URL for the website of your region
  • Go to the admit card section or find the link on the notice board
  • Login by providing the asked information
  • Submit and download your admit card
  • Check the details and take a printout.

Read: NTA JEE Main 2023 exam dates shortly: Official website, steps to register, exam details here

The examination will be in the format of an objective test with a 60-minute time duration. There will be 100 questions for 200 marks. Each question carries 2 marks.

