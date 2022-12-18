SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic, know how and when to raise objections

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for SSC CGL Tier 1 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can access the answer key using their Registered Login ID and Password. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier-I exam was conducted by the Commission from December 1 to December 13.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022 was conducted by the Commission from December 01, 2022 to December 13, 2022 at different centres all over the country.

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can raise objections to the SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key from December 17 to December 20. To raise objections, candidates have to pay Rs100 per question.

SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key: Direct link to raise objections

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Tentative answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the tentative answer key and raise objections if any.

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: official notice