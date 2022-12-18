Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic, know how and when to raise objections

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022 was conducted by the Commission from December 01, 2022 to December 13, 2022 at different centres all over the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key released at ssc.nic, know how and when to raise objections
File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for SSC CGL Tier 1 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key on the official website ssc.nic.in. Candidates can access the answer key using their Registered Login ID and Password. The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022 Tier-I exam was conducted by the Commission from December 1 to December 13. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022 was conducted by the Commission from December 01, 2022 to December 13, 2022 at different centres all over the country. 

“The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official notification.

Candidates can raise objections to the SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key from December 17 to December 20. To raise objections, candidates have to pay Rs100 per question.

SSC CGL Tier 1 tentative answer key: Direct link to raise objections 

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: Know how to raise objections

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Tentative answer key link
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the tentative answer key and raise objections if any.

SSC 2022 Tier 1 answer key: official notice

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ruturaj Gaikwad's rumoured girlfriend Sayali Sanjeev, Marathi actress who has 1 million followers on Instagram
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 547 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.