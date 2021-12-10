SSC CGL Tier 1 2020: Final answer key, question papers released at ssc.nic.in - Direct link

SSC CGL Tier-I 2020: SSC CGL 2020 exam Answer Key and question papers for the Tier 1 test have been released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) final answer key and the question papers of CGL tier-1 exam 2020 has been released. Candidates can go through the final answer key on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier-I exam 2020 was conducted in computer-based mode from August 13, 2021, to August 24, 2021. The CGL Tier-I exam 2020 result was declared in November.

How to check the final answer key of SSC CGL Tier-I 2020:

- Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2020: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper” link.

- The SSC CGL Tier-I 2020 final answer key will appear on the screen.

- Check and download the answer key.

- Take a printout of the answer key.

Direct link for Final answer key of SSC CGL Tier-I 2020: ssc.digialm.com