SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 declared: How to check, other details here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, CGL (Tier-I), 2021 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates are short-listed in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV {General Studies (Finance & Accounts)}] and Tier-III (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer).

The Commission has conducted Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 between April 11 to April 21, 2022. The examination was held through computer-based mode. Below are the cut-off marks, steps, and a direct link to download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result: How to Download

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination” A new PDF will open Your SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result will be displayed on the screen Download the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Read: BSE Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2022 TOMORROW: Websites, direct link, how to check here