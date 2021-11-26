Search icon
SSC CGL Result 2020 for Tier 1 declared on ssc.nic.in - Direct link

SSC CGL Result 2020: SSC CGL Result 2020 is now available on the official website.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Result 2020 has been declared and is available on the official website. The result for the Tier 1 exam was conducted from August 13, 2021. Candidates can check result on the official website, ssc.nic.in. 

Candidates who passed the Tier 1 exam would now be required to take the Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams. SSC has set separate cut-off dates for positions such as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Account Officer, and others.   

SSC CGL Result 2020 Date

SSC CGL Result 2020 declared: November 26, 2021

SSC CGL Result 2020 Date: Steps to download

- Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the Result tab.

- Candidates would find a notification that says, "Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020."

- A fresh PDF would appear on the screen.

- There would be three lists-List 1, List 2, and List 3.

- Check your result and keep a copy of the PDF for future use.

Direct link for three lists: -List 1List 2, and List 3.

