SSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Registration last date extended till October 13 at ssc.nic.in

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date to apply for SSC CGL Exam 2022. The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022 exam is now October 13, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2022.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th standard level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject for all three years or all 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Important dates

Online application for SSC CGLstarting date- September 17, 2022

Last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022: October 8, 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: October 12 to October 13, 2022

Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination): December 2022

SSC CGL Revised schedule: check here

Application Fee Fee payable: Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan