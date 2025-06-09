SSC CGL Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially posted the SSC CGL Notification 2025 on June 9. SSC has released 14,582 vacancies in Group B and C across departments in the central government

SSC CGL Notification 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially posted the SSC CGL Notification 2025 on June 9. SSC has released 14,582 vacancies in Group B and C across departments in the central government including Income Tax, CBI, Customs, and more in the SSC CGL Notification. Those interested can apply online on the official website, ssc.gov.in, starting from June 9 to July 4.

Online application dates

The SSC CGL Notification 2025 contains all the required details such as eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application procedure, salary, and syllabus. The SSC CGL 2025 online application can be filled from June 9, 2025, to July 4, 2025, through online mode. The central departments for which the vacancies are released are departments such as the Central Secretariat Service, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of External Affairs, Central Bureau of Investigation, Offices under C&AG, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, etc.

According to the SSC CGL Notification 2025, the exams will take place in two phases, the central exam conducting body will conduct Tier I exams from August 13 to August 30, 2025, and Tier II exam in December 2025. However, date for Tier II exams is tentative. Candidates are requested to download the official notification pdf containing the information in detail like eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, and more.

How to apply

Follow these simple steps to apply from the online form:

-Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

-On the homepage click on apply button

-Now click on apply SSC CGL Notification 2025

-Click on Register Now Button to get the registration number and password or login with the earlier provided registration number and password.

-Fill the required information

-Pay the required fees and submit the online application form

-Print and download SSC CGL 2025 application form for future reference.