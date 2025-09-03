SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 announced: Check schedule, admit card, and other key details

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: The dates for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 has now been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Exam will be held for vacancies in 14,582 posts under Group B and Group C categories from 12 September to 26 September 2025.

SSC CGL Exam Date 2025: The dates for the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2025 have now been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The exam will be held for vacancies in 14,582 posts under Group B and Group C categories from 12 September to 26 September 2025.

The Commission said that the exam will be conducted in one shift and announced that the candidates will be allotted exam centers of their choice, but within a 100 km radius of it. The exam will witness around 28 lakh candidates this year, making it one of the largest competitive tests conducted in the country.

How to check the exam center, date?

SSC will announce a city intimation slip at least 7–10 days before the exam. Candidates can check the city in which their exam center lies and the exam date as well. Candidates must visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in, to check updates.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card will be issued 2–3 days before the exam date. Candidates can download it from the regional websites of the SSC, which mandates the candidates to carry it to the examination center as well as a valid ID proof. The admit card will have details of reporting time, exam city, and shift.

How will candidates be selected for SSC CGL 2025?

The SSC recruits candidates in two stages: SSC CGL Tier 1 and 2. The candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written examination.