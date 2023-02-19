Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC CGL Exam 2022: SSC releases important notice for Paper I of Tier II exam, details here

Candidates who will appear for the SSC Tier II exam can go through the notice released on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

SSC CGL Exam 2022: SSC releases important notice for Paper I of Tier II exam, details here
File photo

SSC CGL Exam 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the scheme of Paper I of the Tier II exam. Candidates who will appear for the SSC Tier II exam can go through the notice released on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, Paper I is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 is divided into 3 sections.

Section-I has two modules viz. Module-I (Mathematical Abilities) and Module-II (Reasoning and General Intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

Section II: Immediately after completion of Section-I, the two modules of Section II viz. Module-I (English Language and Comprehension) and Module-II (General Awareness), will start. Section II will also be for one hour and immediately on completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

Section III will have two modules. Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) will commence immediately after completion of Section II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes. On completion of Module-I of Section III, Session-I will come to an end. 

SSC CGL Exam 2022: Notice

READ: CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to check CBSE CTET result online

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares stunning pics of world's longest expressway, see here
Kriti Sanon looks ravishing in red dress for Shehzada promotions
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Streaming This Week: TVF Pitchers Season 2, Ram Setu, Thank God, OTT releases to binge-watch
Meet Samiksha Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous sister who can give tough competition to several Bollywood actresses
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MCD mayor poll to be held on February 22, Delhi LG VK Saxena gives nod to CM Arvind Kejriwal's proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.