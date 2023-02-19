SSC CGL Exam 2022: SSC releases important notice for Paper I of Tier II exam, details here

File photo

SSC CGL Exam 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice regarding the scheme of Paper I of the Tier II exam. Candidates who will appear for the SSC Tier II exam can go through the notice released on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, Paper I is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions- Session 1 and Session 2. Session 1 is divided into 3 sections.

Section-I has two modules viz. Module-I (Mathematical Abilities) and Module-II (Reasoning and General Intelligence). The candidates will get one hour to complete this section. On completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

Section II: Immediately after completion of Section-I, the two modules of Section II viz. Module-I (English Language and Comprehension) and Module-II (General Awareness), will start. Section II will also be for one hour and immediately on completion of one hour, this section will get automatically closed.

Section III will have two modules. Module-I (Computer Knowledge Test) will commence immediately after completion of Section II and will be for a duration of 15 minutes. On completion of Module-I of Section III, Session-I will come to an end.

SSC CGL Exam 2022: Notice

