SSC CGL Exam 2021 Notification: Apply for Combined Graduate Level Exam at ssc.nic.in – Check eligibility, last date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (SSC CGL 2021) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The last date to apply is January 23, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2021 Vacancy Details:

Exam Name: Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL), 2021

SSC CGL Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Statistical Officer: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

Statistical Investigator: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute.

All others Posts: Candidate must have done a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through net-banking/credit cards or debit cards or cash through SBI bank challan

For General/OBC: 100/-

For SC/ST/Women/Ex-Servicemen: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through SSC website ssc.nic.in from December 23, 2021 to January 23, 2022 till 5.00 PM thereafter website link will be disabled.

Important Dates for SSC CGL Notification 2021

Starting date for online application submission: December 23, 2021

Last date for online application submission: January 23, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee through Online: January 25, 2022

Last Date of Payment of Fee through Challan: January 27, 2022

Date of Correction of Online Application: January 28 to February 01, 2022

Date of Computer Based Written Examination (Tier-I): April 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Tier-I: Computer Based Examination, Tier-II: Computer Based Examination, Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) & Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

SSC CGL 2021: ssc.nic.in