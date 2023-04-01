SSC CGL Exam 2021: Commission releases important notice for selected candidates at ssc.nic.in

File photo

An important notice has been issued by Staff Selection Commission for selected candidates of the SSC CGL Exam 2021. Candidates can go through the important notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the candidates who have been nominated for appointment to the positions of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, and Accountant in the IA & A Department through CGL Exam 203 will be made on the basis of merit-cum-state preference of the candidates.

The selected candidates must fill out their personal information, state choice, and attestation form information on the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's official website. The process will start on April 10 and will end on April 24, 2023.

On March 18, 2023, the SSC CGL 2021 final results were released. In total, 7,541 people have been provisionally recommended by the commission for various positions based on their qualifications and the preferences they indicated during the hiring process. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

