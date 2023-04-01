Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

SSC CGL Exam 2021: Commission releases important notice for selected candidates at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Exam 2021: The final results of SSC CGL 2021 was announced on March 18, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

SSC CGL Exam 2021: Commission releases important notice for selected candidates at ssc.nic.in
File photo

An important notice has been issued by Staff Selection Commission for selected candidates of the SSC CGL Exam 2021. Candidates can go through the important notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the notice, the candidates who have been nominated for appointment to the positions of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, and Accountant in the IA & A Department through CGL Exam 203 will be made on the basis of merit-cum-state preference of the candidates.

The selected candidates must fill out their personal information, state choice, and attestation form information on the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's official website. The process will start on April 10 and will end on April 24, 2023.

On March 18, 2023, the SSC CGL 2021 final results were released. In total, 7,541 people have been provisionally recommended by the commission for various positions based on their qualifications and the preferences they indicated during the hiring process. Candidates can visit the SSC's official website for further information.

SSC CGL Exam 2021 notice

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.