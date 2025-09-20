Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...

In a big SSC GGL 2025 update, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will conduct a re-test following reports of technical disruption on its feedback portal.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:40 PM IST

SSC CGL big update: After 10000 complaints on feedback portal, SCC announces re-exam for affected students, scheduled for...
In a big SSC GGL 2025 update, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will conduct a re-test following reports of technical disruption on its feedback portal. SSC launched its feedback portal that has got over 10000 reports so far.

As per the announcement, nearly 2,000 candidates who faced technical issues during the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2025 Tier-1 examination now have a chance to re-appear for the SSC examinations. The re-exam will be conducted on or before September 26, 2025.

SSC feedback portal

Students complained of facing repeated restarts and technical failures during the computer-based exam at their test centres. Following this, a Feedback Portal was set up on September 11. Students were able to access it via login at ssc.gov.in.

Th portal received 10000 submissions within a week, out of which only around 2000 complaint genuine disruptions affecting exam performance. Now only these 2000 will be able to appear for the re-test.

SSC Chairman says 'carefully verifying'

SSC Chairman Shri S. Gopalakrishnan has said that each complaint is being carefully verified by the respective Regional Offices, and only genuine eligible candidates will be allowed for a second attempt this year.

“The Commission is examining each such complaint with due diligence. In cases where the claims are found to be genuine, another opportunity will be offered to such affected candidates, whose re-examination shall be conducted on or before 26.09.2025,” the official notice stated.

Candidates are now advised to regularly check the SSC website and their candidate portal for updates regarding the re-exam schedule and instructions.

