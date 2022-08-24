SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Official website, How to raise objections

SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 Answer key | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted on August 8 and August 19 across various centres in India.

The objection window will remain opened from August 24 to August 28. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. SSC CGL Tier II Answer

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer ​Key 2021: How to raise objections

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Click on SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page

A new PDF file will open where candidates will get objection link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of fees

Once done, click on submit

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

