Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Official website, How to raise objections

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Official website, How to raise objections
SSC CGL Tier 2 2022 Answer key | Photo: PTI

Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted on August 8 and August 19 across various centres in India. 

The objection window will remain opened from August 24 to August 28. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. SSC CGL Tier II Answer 

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer ​Key 2021: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get objection link
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of fees
  • Once done, click on submit
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read: Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Exam result OUT at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay joins Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's film, leaked photo goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.