SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 OUT at ssc.nic.in: Official website, How to raise objections

Staff Selection Commission SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021 has been released at the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2022 was conducted on August 8 and August 19 across various centres in India.
The objection window will remain opened from August 24 to August 28. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key on payment of Rs 100 per question/ answer challenged. SSC CGL Tier II Answer
SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2021: How to raise objections
Read: Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2022: Exam result OUT at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to check