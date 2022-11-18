SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites

File photo

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 soon. Once released, SSC CGL admit card 2022 will be uploaded on the regional websites of the commission. However, few regional websites have started uploading the SSC CGL 2022 exam status on their websites.

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in December, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled for December 1 to 13, 2022. Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) is scheduled for December 14 to 16, 2022.

To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below:

SSC CGL admit card 2022: Steps to download