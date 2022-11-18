Search icon
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites

Some regional websites have started uploading the exam status of SSC CGL 2022 on their websites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 soon. Once released, SSC CGL admit card 2022 will be uploaded on the regional websites of the commission. However, few regional websites have started uploading the SSC CGL 2022 exam status on their websites.  

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held in December, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled for December 1 to 13, 2022. Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) is scheduled for December 14 to 16, 2022.

To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below:

SSC CGL admit card 2022: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
  • Go to the admit card section. click on the website of your region.
  • Go to the admit card section or find the link on the notice board.
  • Login by providing the asked information.
  • Submit and download your admit card.
  • Check the details and take a printout for the exam day.
