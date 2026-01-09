SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 final answer key, scorecard out; get direct LINK here

SSC CGL: Candidates can check their individual marks by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the commission.

SSC CGL Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 tier 1 examination. The commission has also released the candidates' response sheets and marks/scorecards. The SSC CGL tier 1 exam was held on December 18, 2025.

"The Commission has uploaded Final Answer Key(s) along-with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 on its website on 09.01.2026 (06:00 PM) on the link given below. Further, the marks of all the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made live on the website of Commission (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in ). Candidates may also check their individual marks during the period from 09.01.2026 (06:00 PM) to 08.02.2026 (06:00 PM) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission," SSC stated in an official notice.

Get a direct link for SSC CGL answer key HERE.