SSC CGL 2025: Re-exam scheduled on October 14, answer key to be out on...

The exam was conducted over 15 days in 45 shifts, covering 255 centres across 126 cities. Out of around 28 lakh registered candidates, nearly 13.5 lakh appeared for the test.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the successful completion of the Tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025. The exam was conducted over 15 days in 45 shifts, covering 255 centres across 126 cities. Out of around 28 lakh registered candidates, nearly 13.5 lakh appeared for the test.

However, one shift at a centre in Mumbai could not be held on 26 September 2025 due to a fire incident. The SSC has confirmed that all affected candidates will be allowed to reappear for the exam on 14 October 2025. The same date has also been reserved for candidates under investigation for suspected malpractice, where evidence is still pending.

The SSC further reported that it received 18,920 submissions through the Candidate Feedback Portal. Each complaint, including technical issues, was reviewed using digital records, and new exam dates were provided to affected candidates. Requests for rescheduling were also considered.

The Commission has assured that feedback regarding exam centres and operational arrangements will be carefully examined to improve future examinations.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key