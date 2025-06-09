As per the SSC Exam Calendar 2025, the online application process will begin today itself, and eligible candidates will be able to register through the official portal - ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL 2025 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 today. The registration for SSC CGL will begin on June 9, after the release of this year’s notification.

Candidates will be able to check for openings and submit an application on the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in, as soon as the news is made public. The computer-based (CBT) exam for SSC CGL 2025 is tentatively scheduled to take place between August 13 and August 30, 2025, and candidates can apply until July 4, according to the previously disclosed exam timetable for this year.

SSC CGL 2025: Steps to Register

Visit ssc.gov.in

Click on 'New User? Register Now'

Enter your basic details to generate a registration ID and password

Log in using the generated credentials

Fill the complete application form, upload required documents

Review the form and submit it

Pay the fee, if applicable

SSC CGL 2025: Eligibility

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree from an accredited university to apply for the SSC CGL 2025. Depending on the position, the age restriction ranges from 18 to 32. Every year, the SSC CGL exam is conducted to fill Group B and C posts in different government agencies. These include jobs such as accountant, junior statistical officer, assistant audit officer, income tax officer, and assistant section officer, among others.