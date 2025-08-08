Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registe

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam has been postponed just five days before the scheduled exam date.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam has been postponed.

TRENDING NOW

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam has been postponed just five days before the scheduled exam date. This has left around 28 lakh registered candidates confused about the exam schedule. The SSC released the official notice according to which, the SSC CGL 2025 exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 13-30, 2025, but has been now rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. The Commission has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam as there were several technical difficulties which were witnessed during the recent SSC examinations. The difficulties which were mostly faced were, server crashes and system malfunctions due to which the Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure has been affected.

SSC CGL 2025: Exam date, admit card

As the SSC CGL 2025 exam is postponed, around 28 lakh registered candidates would be affected who had been preparing for the extremely competitive examination for 14,582 Group B and C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The SSC has not made any announcement of the new SSC CGL exam date 2025 but will release City intimation slips and admit cards a least seven to eight days before the new examination dates as per the official timeline. To check the official notice regarding the SSC CGL 2025 postponement, visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC has released the notification under: Important Notice Regarding SSC Examinations 2025.

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will be released two to three days before the examination. Also, the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination will not be postponed as they remain unchanged and is scheduled for December 2025 as per the original notification.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput on Shah Rukh Khan
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just fo
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE