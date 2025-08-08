SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam has been postponed just five days before the scheduled exam date.

SSC CGL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam has been postponed just five days before the scheduled exam date. This has left around 28 lakh registered candidates confused about the exam schedule. The SSC released the official notice according to which, the SSC CGL 2025 exam was scheduled to be conducted from August 13-30, 2025, but has been now rescheduled to the first week of September 2025. The Commission has postponed the SSC CGL 2025 exam as there were several technical difficulties which were witnessed during the recent SSC examinations. The difficulties which were mostly faced were, server crashes and system malfunctions due to which the Computer-Based Test (CBT) infrastructure has been affected.

SSC CGL 2025: Exam date, admit card

As the SSC CGL 2025 exam is postponed, around 28 lakh registered candidates would be affected who had been preparing for the extremely competitive examination for 14,582 Group B and C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The SSC has not made any announcement of the new SSC CGL exam date 2025 but will release City intimation slips and admit cards a least seven to eight days before the new examination dates as per the official timeline. To check the official notice regarding the SSC CGL 2025 postponement, visit the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC has released the notification under: Important Notice Regarding SSC Examinations 2025.

The SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 will be released two to three days before the examination. Also, the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 2 examination will not be postponed as they remain unchanged and is scheduled for December 2025 as per the original notification.