Education

Education

SSC CGL 2024 exam begins today: Check important guidelines, other details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to begin the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams on September 9, 2024.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

SSC CGL 2024 exam begins today: Check important guidelines, other details here
(Image source: File image)
The SSC CGL 2024 exams will commence today, at September 9, and continue until September 26, with four shifts taking place each day. Candidates are required to download their admit cards from their respective regional SSC websites, as entry to the exam center is prohibited without them. Essential exam day guidelines, reporting time details, and admit card instructions are provided here.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to begin the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exams on September 9, 2024. The exams will run from September 9 to 26, 2024, and will be conducted in four shifts daily. Candidates must ensure they download their admit cards from the regional SSC websites, as these are mandatory for entry into the examination center.

Important Exam Day Guidelines for SSC CGL 2024:

Candidates taking the SSC CGL exam from tomorrow should follow these guidelines:

  • Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the reporting time to avoid delays.
  • Carry a printed copy of your SSC CGL admit card 2024, as entry will not be permitted without it.
  • Bring at least two recent passport-sized photos and an original, valid photo ID, such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, or Passport. If your photo ID does not include your date of birth, additional documents, such as your Class 10 certificate or birth certificate, will be required.
  • Mobile phones, pagers, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Possession of these items could lead to disqualification.

Exam Structure: The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam consists of four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section has 25 questions, with two marks awarded per question, making a total of 100 questions and 200 marks. The exam duration is one hour, and candidates who pass will move on to the Tier 2 exam.

Steps to Download SSC CGL Admit Card:

  1. Visit your regional SSC website.
  2. Click on the "SSC CGL Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your credentials on the new page and submit.
  4. Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  5. Verify the details, download the admit card, and print it for future use.

For further information, candidates should visit the official SSC website.

