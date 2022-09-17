Search icon
SSC CGL 2022 Registration Notification: SSC likely to begin CGL exam 2022 application process today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022: The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 regarding the Combine Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2022 today (September 17). Earlier, the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 was scheduled to be released on September 10. The last date to apply for the SSC CGL exam is October 1, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2022.  

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th standard level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject for all three years or all 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

