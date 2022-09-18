Search icon
SSC CGL 2022 notification released at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, how to apply

SSC CGL 2022 notification: The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022 exam is October 8, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:58 PM IST

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL Notification 2022. Earlier, the SSC CGL Application Form 2022 was scheduled to be released on September 10. The last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022 exam is October 8, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2022.  

How to apply: Applications must be submitted only in online mode at the website of SSC Headquarter i.e. ssc.nic.in. 

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th standard level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject for all three years or all 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Important dates
Online application for SSC CGLstarting date- September 17, 2022
Last date to apply for SSC CGL 2022: October 8, 2022
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment:  October 12 to October 13, 2022
Tentative Schedule of Tier-I (Computer Based Examination): December 2022

Application Fee: Fee payable: Rs 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan

