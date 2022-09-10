Search icon
SSC CGL 2022 Notification: Application process to begin today at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2022: The registration process for Common Graduate Level Examination 2022 will begin today and will close on October 1, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release SSC CGL 2022 notification today (September 10). The registrations for Common Graduate Level Examination 2022 will also begin today. the last date to apply for the SSC CGL exam is October 1, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 2022.  

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at the 12th standard level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all three years or all 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

