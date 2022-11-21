SSC CGL 2022: Commission releases CGL Tier 1 admit card at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

SSC CGL 2022: The admit card for SSC CGL has been released by the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination. The SSC Tier 1 exam admit card and SSC CGL Application status can be checked through the regional SSC websites.
To access the admission card, candidates have to use the registration number and date of birth. The SSC CGL Exam schedule 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022.
SSC CGL 2022: Steps to download
