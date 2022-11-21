Search icon
SSC CGL 2022: Commission releases CGL Tier 1 admit card at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

The SSC CGL Exam schedule 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

SSC CGL 2022: The admit card for SSC CGL has been released by the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination. The SSC Tier 1 exam admit card and SSC CGL Application status can be checked through the regional SSC websites. 

To access the admission card, candidates have to use the registration number and date of birth. The SSC CGL Exam schedule 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. 

SSC CGL 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website--ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the link to the regional websites
  • Now click on the SSC NER website
  • A new webpage would appear on the screen
  • Click on the SSC CGL admit card 2022 link
  • A new login page would open
  • Key in your Registration ID and Date of birth
  • Submit details
  • SSC CGL application status will appear on the screen
  • Check and download the admit card
  • Take a print out for future references

SSC CGL 2022: Direct link

