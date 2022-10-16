SSC CGL 2021 Tier-II result declared at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021 result has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier-II result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier-II exam was held in Computer Based Mode from August 8 to August 10 and the Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination was conducted on August 21.

“The candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process”, reads the official notification.

CGL Tier-II result for the post of Junior Statistical Officer: Direct link

CGL Tier-II result for the post of Statistical Investigator Grade-II: Direct link

CGL Tier-II result for all posts other than Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, and Statistical Investigator Grade-II: Direct link