SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

The final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) tier 2 along with question papers has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can download it from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, UPSC announced the results of the examination on October 15 and the provisional answer key on August 24. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections to the provisional key up to August 28 on payment of a fee of Rs 100 per question. The exam was held on August 8 and August 10, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the

the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 26.10..2022. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.10.2022 (05:00 PM) to 10.11.2022 (05:00 PM). The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," reads the official notification.

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper: Direct link