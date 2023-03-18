Search icon
SSC CGL 2021 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

There are 7541 individuals that have been recommended for appointment on a provisional basis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2021 result declared. Candidates can check the result through the official website at ssc.nic.in. There are 7541 individuals that have been recommended for appointment on a provisional basis.

SSC CGL 2021 final result: How to check

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result tab
  • Next, click on the eleven result link
  • The SSC CGL final result merit list will appear on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI) (LIST-3)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)

