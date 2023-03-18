SSC CGL 2021 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2021 result declared. Candidates can check the result through the official website at ssc.nic.in. There are 7541 individuals that have been recommended for appointment on a provisional basis.

SSC CGL 2021 final result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next, click on the eleven result link

The SSC CGL final result merit list will appear on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI) (LIST-3)

List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)