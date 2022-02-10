SSC CGL 2019 final result likely to be released on THIS date - Details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) final result for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2019 to be declared soon. The final result of SSC CGL 2019 will be released on February 15, 2022. One released the result can be checked through the official website, ssc.nic.in. SSC skill tests were conducted on September 15 and 19, 2021.

SSC CGL 2019 final result will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in all three tiers of the examination.

SSC CGL 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the ‘Result’ link.

Step 3: Now click on the SSC CGL 2019 results link.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password.

Step 5: Press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Check and download the scorecards.

SSC Results:

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released the result dates for SSC GD Constable Result 2021, SSC MTS Result 2021, SSC CGL Final Result 2019, SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019, SSC JE Paper 2 Result, SSC Steno Skill Test Result, and SSC CGL Tier Result.

SSC has released the Status report on tentative dates for declaring results on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Status Report of SSC Results:

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result): February 15, 2022

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): February 28, 2022

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): February 28, 2022

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II): February 28, 2022

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): March 10, 2022

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE): April 15, 2022

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): April 30, 2022