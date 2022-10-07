Search icon
SSC answer keys 2022 released for SHT, JT and JHT paper 1 exam at ssc.nic.in

Candidates can check the tentative answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

File photo

SSC answer keys: The tentative answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022 have been uploaded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the tentative answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on October 1, 2022.

Response sheets have also been uploaded by SSC.

The candidates can access the Response Sheets by going through the link provided by SSC using their Examination Roll Number and Password.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key, if any, from 5 pm on October 6, 2022 till 5 pm on October 9, 2022. 

SSC answer keys for SHT, JT and JHT: How to check 

  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the tentative answer keys link for the translator exams
  • Click on the link available in the pdf
  • Select the exam and submit
  • Key in your details -- roll number and password to login
  • The answer keys will appear on your screen
  • Check and download for future purposes
