SSC answer keys 2022 released for SHT, JT and JHT paper 1 exam at ssc.nic.in

File photo

SSC answer keys: The tentative answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT), and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022 have been uploaded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the tentative answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on October 1, 2022.

Response sheets have also been uploaded by SSC.

The candidates can access the Response Sheets by going through the link provided by SSC using their Examination Roll Number and Password.

Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key, if any, from 5 pm on October 6, 2022 till 5 pm on October 9, 2022.

SSC answer keys for SHT, JT and JHT: How to check