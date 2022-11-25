SSC Answer Key 2022 for Stenographer Paper I exam released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here

File photo

Staff Selection Commission released the Answer Key for SSC Stenographer 2022 Paper I on November 24, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) can check the answer key along with the candidates' response sheet on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

"Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s) are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password," reads the official notification.

Candidates can raise objections through the objection window which will be open from November 24 to November 28, 2022. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenge. Objections received after November 28, 2022, will not be entertained.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, click on SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022 link available.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key will be available on the official website till November 28, 2022. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys through the link mentioned above.