SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rolled out a series of reforms designed to make its examinations more transparent, secure, and convenient for lakhs of aspirants across the country. A key reform relates to the disclosure and dissemination of question papers. Candidates appearing in SSC exams can view their own question papers, responses, and the correct answers. This allows them to challenge answer keys with evidence, as well as keep copies for their personal use.

SSC key changes

Candidates appearing in SSC exams can view their own question papers, responses, and the correct answers. The commission has decided to publish selected past question papers as official sample sets at regular intervals. This will provide authentic study material for candidates while ensuring that the confidentiality of upcoming exams is fully protected. SSC has halved the fee for challenging questions -- from Rs 100 to Rs 50 per question. An online feedback and grievance portal has also been set up, enabling quicker redressal of candidate concerns

SSC launches official X account

The commission has launched its official handle on X (@SSC_GoI). The Commission has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements and not to be influenced by misleading information circulating online.

SSC upcoming exams

Between October 2025 and March 2026, major exams, including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police, will be conducted.

