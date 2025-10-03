SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here

ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
EDUCATION
A key reform relates to the disclosure and dissemination of question papers. Know details below:
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rolled out a series of reforms designed to make its examinations more transparent, secure, and convenient for lakhs of aspirants across the country. A key reform relates to the disclosure and dissemination of question papers. Candidates appearing in SSC exams can view their own question papers, responses, and the correct answers. This allows them to challenge answer keys with evidence, as well as keep copies for their personal use.
The commission has launched its official handle on X (@SSC_GoI). The Commission has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements and not to be influenced by misleading information circulating online.
Between October 2025 and March 2026, major exams, including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police, will be conducted.
