SSB Recruitment 2021: 115 vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 81,000 - Check eligibility, last date and other details

The Ministry of Home Affairs has invited applications for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for filling up the post of Head Constable Ministerial and Non-Gazetted Ministerial. Applicants who are interested can apply online by visiting this site: ssbrectt.gov.in.

Applicants can apply within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper. The ministry is looking to fill 115 vacancies with this recruitment drive.

Vacancy Details:

Head Constable (HC) Ministerial – 115 Posts

-Gen-47-EWS-11-OBC- 26-SC-21-ST-10

Last Date of Application:

Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Salary Details:

-Pay Level-4 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,110 per month

Eligibility Conditions:

-Age limit: 18-25 years

Educational Qualifications:

-Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certification (10+2) examination from a recognised board or university or equivalent.

Skill test norms on computer:

-English typing with a minimum speed of 35 words per minute on a computer or Hindi typing with a minimum speed of 30 words per minute.

Application Fee:

-Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs. 100/-

-SC/ST/ ESM/ Female: No Fee