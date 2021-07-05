SRMJEE Result 2021:Phase 2 result to be declared today, how to check online

Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Institute of Science and Technology, SRM's Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, SRMJEE Result 2021 for the second phase is likely to be declared today (July 5). Candidates can check the SRMJEE Phase 2 Result 2021 on the official website, srmist.edu.in.

SRMJEE exam for Phase 2 was conducted on May 23, 2021, and May 24, 2021. The exam was held in a remote proctor mode due the COVID-19 situation in the country.

How to download SRMJEEE result 2021

- Visit the official website, srmist.edu.in

- Click on the SRMEEE phase 2 result link

- Enter the details like roll number, registration number, date of birth

- Submit the details

- Download SRMEEE phase 2 Result 2021

SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, SRMJEEE Phase 1 Result 2021 was declared on May 28, 2021. SRMJEEE Phase 1 exam 2021 was conducted on May 23 and 24, 2021.