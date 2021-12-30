Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Junior Consultant posts at sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications for 18 Junior Consultant posts. The last date to apply is January 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in.

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: December 21, 2022

Last date for online application submission: January 05, 2022

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment Details

Post: Junior Consultant

No. of Vacancy: 18

Pay Scale: 75,000 – 1,00,000/-

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done MBA/PGDM (2 Years) from a recognized University.

Age Limit: 55 Years

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment Desired Qualification: Candidates who have participated in nationals and international level in any Sports Disciplines would be given preference.

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment Work Experience: Documents claiming work experience must clearly mention the following:

- Name of the establishment

- Signature of competent authority/issuing authority clearly stating their position of authority in the organisation.

- Duration of work experience.

- The field in which the candidate has worked or the post held in the establishment.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in from December 21, 2022, to January 05, 2022

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment Selection Process: Selection will be based on Interview.

SAI Junior Consultant Recruitment notification: sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/sai/