Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC offers job opportunity for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 29,200, check details

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on or before January 2, 2023, by visiting the official website - www.rrcmas.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC offers job opportunity for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 29,200, check details
File Photo

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced fresh vacancies for sportspersons. RRC has invited applications from candidates who are interested in recruitment to posts in Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23.

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on or before January 2, 2023, by visiting the official website - www.rrcmas.in. 

RRC Recruitment Details 

Total benefit: 21 

Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 1
Cricket (Women): 1
Volleyball (Women): 1

Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 2
Cricket (Men): 2
Cricket (Women): 2
Hockey (Men): 3
Swimming (Men): 1
Volleyball (Men): 2
Volleyball (Women): 2

READ | ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2022 begins TODAY: Check full exam schedule, guidelines here

RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification 

Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.

RRC Recruitment: Age limit 

The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.

RRC Recruitment: Application fee 

UR/OBC: Rs 500 
All other categories: Rs 250

RRC Recruitment: Selection process 

Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

READ | Kharmas 2022 or Malmas begins on December 16, know auspicious dates for marriage after January 14

RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary 

Level 2: Rs 19,900
Level 3: Rs 21,700
Level 4: Rs 25,500
Level 5: Rs 29,200

RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in

Step 2: Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

For further details, click HERE.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Doctor murders physician wife, stashes body in hospital's basement, uses ambulance to dispose
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.