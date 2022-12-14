Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: RRC offers job opportunity for 12th pass with salary up to Rs 29,200, check details

File Photo

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has announced fresh vacancies for sportspersons. RRC has invited applications from candidates who are interested in recruitment to posts in Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23.

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on or before January 2, 2023, by visiting the official website - www.rrcmas.in.

RRC Recruitment Details

Total benefit: 21

Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Basketball (Men): 2

Basketball (Women): 1

Cricket (Women): 1

Volleyball (Women): 1

Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix

Basketball (Men): 2

Basketball (Women): 2

Cricket (Men): 2

Cricket (Women): 2

Hockey (Men): 3

Swimming (Men): 1

Volleyball (Men): 2

Volleyball (Women): 2

RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.

RRC Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.

RRC Recruitment: Application fee

UR/OBC: Rs 500

All other categories: Rs 250

RRC Recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary

Level 2: Rs 19,900

Level 3: Rs 21,700

Level 4: Rs 25,500

Level 5: Rs 29,200

RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in

Step 2: Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

