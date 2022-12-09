Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at rrcmas.in, salary offered up to Rs 30,000

File photo

The Southern Railway is inviting applications for various sports quota posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Southern Railway, RRC at rrcmas.in. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 seats in the organisation.

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Level 4/5 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 5 posts

Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 16 posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: salary

Level in 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix: Initial Pay in Rs

Level – 2: Rs. 19,900/-

Level – 3: Rs. 21,700/-

Level– 4: Rs. 25,500/-

Level – 5: Rs. 29,200/-

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening date and time for receipt of applications online: December 3, 2022 at 09.00 Hrs

Closing date and time for receipt of applications: January 02, 2023 at 23.59 Hrs

Closing date and timing for residents of Assam,

Megalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland,

Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu Kashimir, Lahaul & Spiti districts

and Pangi sub-division of Champa, District of Himachal

Pradesh, Andaman & Nichobar and Lakshdeep Islands

and Candidates residing abroad: January 17, 2023 at 23.59 Hrs

How to apply:

Application should be completed in the prescribed format in all respects along with all the enclosures should be uploaded online. The decision of the Railway Administration in all matters relating to recruitment will be final and binding on the candidate

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION