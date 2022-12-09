Search icon
Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at rrcmas.in, salary offered up to Rs 30,000

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: This recruitment drive will fill up 21 seats in the organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

File photo

The Southern Railway is inviting applications for various sports quota posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Southern Railway, RRC at rrcmas.in. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 21 seats in the organisation. 

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Level 4/5 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 5 posts
Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 16 posts

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: salary
Level in 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix: Initial Pay in Rs 
Level – 2: Rs. 19,900/-
Level – 3: Rs. 21,700/-
Level– 4: Rs. 25,500/-
Level – 5: Rs. 29,200/-

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Opening date and time for receipt of applications online: December 3, 2022 at 09.00 Hrs
Closing date and time for receipt of applications: January 02, 2023 at 23.59 Hrs
Closing date and timing for residents of Assam, 
Megalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland,
Tripura, Sikkim, Jammu Kashimir, Lahaul & Spiti districts
and Pangi sub-division of Champa, District of Himachal
Pradesh, Andaman & Nichobar and Lakshdeep Islands
and Candidates residing abroad: January 17, 2023 at 23.59 Hrs

How to apply:
Application should be completed in the prescribed format in all respects along with all the enclosures should be uploaded online. The decision of the Railway Administration in all matters relating to recruitment will be final and binding on the candidate

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: NOTIFICATION

