Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for RRC sportsperson vacancies, salary up to Rs 29,200

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is inviting applications for sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply for Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in.
RRC Recruitment Details
Total benefit: 21
Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix
Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 1
Cricket (Women): 1
Volleyball (Women): 1
Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix
Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 2
Cricket (Men): 2
Cricket (Women): 2
Hockey (Men): 3
Swimming (Men): 1
Volleyball (Men): 2
Volleyball (Women): 2
RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification
Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.
RRC Recruitment: Age limit
The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.
RRC Recruitment: Application fee
UR/OBC: Rs 500
All other categories: Rs 250
RRC Recruitment: Selection process
Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.
RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary
Level 2: Rs 19,900
Level 3: Rs 21,700
Level 4: Rs 25,500
Level 5: Rs 29,200
RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in
Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link
Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves
Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.
For further details, click HERE.