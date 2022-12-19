Search icon
Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for RRC sportsperson vacancies, salary up to Rs 29,200

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

File photo

Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) is inviting applications for sportspersons. Interested candidates can apply for Level-2 to Level-5 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix on Southern Railway, against Sports Quota through the Open Advertisement scheme for the year 2022-23. The last date to apply is January 2, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website - www.rrcmas.in. 

RRC Recruitment Details 

Total benefit: 21 

Posts in Level4/5 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 1
Cricket (Women): 1
Volleyball (Women): 1

Posts in Level 2/3 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix 

Basketball (Men): 2
Basketball (Women): 2
Cricket (Men): 2
Cricket (Women): 2
Hockey (Men): 3
Swimming (Men): 1
Volleyball (Men): 2
Volleyball (Women): 2

RRC Recruitment: Educational qualification 

Candidates should have passed 12th class, Degree, or equivalent from a recognised Board/University/Institution.

RRC Recruitment: Age limit 

The minimum age limit is set at 18-25 years as of 01.01.2023. No age relaxation is permissible.

RRC Recruitment: Application fee 

UR/OBC: Rs 500 
All other categories: Rs 250

RRC Recruitment: Selection process 

Candidates will be recruited based on their performance in the trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

RRC Recruitment: Pay scale/Salary 

Level 2: Rs 19,900
Level 3: Rs 21,700
Level 4: Rs 25,500
Level 5: Rs 29,200

RRC Recruitment: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.rrcmas.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on the Southern Railway Recruitment link

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the proper credentials

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and submit them.

For further details, click HERE.

