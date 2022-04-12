South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for post of Good Train Manager, check notification, steps to apply

South Western Railway, the Indian Railways' Recruitment Cell, has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Good Train Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website of RRC Hubli - www.rrchubli.in.

A total of 147 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive and the last date to apply for the same is set at April 25, 2022. Notably, the open positions are only for the employees of South Western Railways and Rail Wheel Factory.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have completed a Degree from a recognised University or its equal. If you are interested in applying, you can check the official notification link given below for more details on important dates, details of vacancies, and the educational qualification required.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Candidates who apply will be selected based on three rounds - Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRC Hubli - www.rrchubli.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on New Registration.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and provide the required information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Save and download the application form for future use.